02.03.2018

2018-03-02 00:25:31

We Have Precision-Guided Supersonic Air Missiles Now - Putin Announces Creation of New Unrivaled Weapon

Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin: A major stage of the development of the modern weapon systems was the creation of a precision-guided supersonic air missile system. As you might have guessed, it's unrivaled throughout the world. It has already been successfully tested. Moreover, since December 1, 2017 the prototype system was adopted by the South Military District aerodromes.



The unique performance of its high-speed carrier aircraft allows to deliver the missile to the drop point in a matter of minutes. The missile flying at supersonic speed, which is ten times higher than the speed of sound, can manoeuvre throughout its entire trajectory, which allows it to overcome all existing and potential anti-aircraft and ballistic missile defense systems, delivering conventional and non-conventional warheads to a range of more than 2000 km. We named the system Kinzhal (Dagger).



This system differs from the existing classes of armaments through its ability to fly in dense atmosphere at an intercontinental range at supersonic speed, which is more than 20 times higher than the Mach number. While moving towards the target, as I said in 2004, the vehicle executes deep manoeuvring both several-thousander lateral and vertical one. It makes it absolutely invincible for any anti-aircraft or ballistic missile defense system.



The use of new composite materials allowed to solve the issue of the duration guided flight of the missile in almost plasma formation conditions. It snipes its target like a meteorite. Like a burning fireball. Its surface temperature can reach up to 1600 — 2000°C. Meanwhile, the re-entry vehicle is perfectly guided.