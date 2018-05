The Czech Republic produced and tested that very nerve agent allegedly used to poison GRU ex-officer Sergei Skripal.

The Czech Republic produced and tested that very nerve agent allegedly used to poison GRU ex-officer Sergei Skripal.It was Czech President Miloš Zeman who stated it in an interview with a Prague TV channel. He said a small amount of the agent had been produced in November 2017 to be completely destroyed.