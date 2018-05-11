Israeli missiles killed three Syrians and wounded several more. They also destroyed a radar station and an arms depot as a result of the night strikes. Several air-defense systems were also damaged.

Israeli missiles killed three Syrians and wounded several more. They also destroyed a radar station and an arms depot as a result of the night strikes. Several air-defense systems were also damaged. This was told today by a representative of the Syrian armed forces. To recap, Israel delivered an unprecedented strike against Iranian armed unit formations and locations of the Syrian air-defense networks near Damascus and in the south of Syria. 60 missiles were launched from 28 aircraft. But once again, most of the missiles were intercepted by Syrian air-defense.Our war correspondent Evgeny Poddubny has the details.28 aircraft of the Israeli Air Force delivered a strike on the territory of Syria. It should be noted that the strike was delivered in disregard of international law, without approval from the UN Security Council. Israel launches strikes onto Syrian territory rather often, generally against locations of the Lebanese Hezbollah or the locations of Iranian armed units, who fight here against terrorist forces. 70 missiles were launched in total against objects on Syrian territory, half of them were shot down, both air-to-surface missiles, and tactical surface-to-surface missiles, which destroyed a munitions depot and several pieces of Syrian air-defence. It is known that three Syrian soldiers died, and five were wounded of varying severity.Syrian air-defenses shot down more than half of the Israeli missiles. Our camera crew has the footage of how the Syrian air-defenses, which includes the "Buk" missile systems and "Pantsir-S1" systems, intercepted strikes by the Israeli Air Forces.According to official announcements, the Israeli military used an alleged strike against the Golan Heights by Iranian forces as an excuse for the attack, but from a military perspective, there was no need for Iranian forces to attack the Golan Heights. And now the Iranians report that there was an attack, but only after Tel Aviv showed aggression against Syria.According to official data, the damage is still being estimated, but one can already say that it wasn't as grave as the Israeli military would probably like.Evgeny Poddubny, Alexander Pushin, Stanislav Elovsky, Vesti, Damascus, Syria.