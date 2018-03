16.03.2018

2018-03-16 19:31:20

Ksenia Has Meltdown on Late Night Show: Zhirinovsky Triggers an Emotional Breakdown

Ksenia Sobchak: These people only interrupt me, nobody else, — no one else…



- Ksenia Anatolyevna…



Ksenia Sobchak: This person is incredibly rude only to me.











- On my show, I'd interrupt anyone. According to the law…



Ksenia Sobchak: This man calls me a f--ing whore. He calls me a dirty witch on your show.



- Ksenia Anatolyevna…



Ksenia Sobchak: You let him do it every time.



Vladimir Zhirinovsky: She needs a psychiatrist.



Ksenia Sobchak: This is my lawful time. This man keeps insulting me.



- Ksenia Anatolyevna…



Vladimir Zhirinovsky: Shut your mouth.



Ksenia Sobchak: He doesn't let me talk.



Vladimir Zhirinovsky: Why don't you cry, so your Mommy runs over?



Ksenia Sobchak: You really think it's normal?



- No, I think it's horrible. It's the law, although, I think it's outrageous.