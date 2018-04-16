During his meeting with the Russian delegation, the Syrian prime-minister has said that the whole country will celebrate the repel of the attack by the US-led coalition.

During his meeting with the Russian delegation, the Syrian prime-minister has said that the whole country will celebrate the repel of the attack by the US-led coalition.Georgy Podgorny will tell about the situation and mood in the country after the bombings.Syria, Damascus, the Umayyad Square.Hundreds of residents, holding the Syrian flags gathered in the center of the city. Syrians are here to say, that they are not afraid. "We support you, Bashar"- such slogans are chanted by the crowd. The people gathered here to show, that they are ready to resist the aggression and the airstrikes above their heads won't break the spirit of the locals.A resident: "Those are the people, who haven't been afraid for 7 years, and they won't be afraid. They are ready for picketing because of Trump's lies. Syria has always been undamped and it will remain such".Bashar Al-Assad himself stayed in Damascus after the bombing and went to work in the morning. The video of the president, walking to his cabinet in the Presidential Palace, is accompanied by a comment: "The morning of perseverance". The Syrian leader immediately got down to work. He had a phone talk with Iranian president Hassan Rouhani.TASS: "He emphasized, that this aggression will only strengthen the Syrian people's determination to continue the fight against terrorism and to suppress it on every inch of the homeland. For one, Bashar Assad told Rouhani that the attack happened because the colonial western nations, supporting terrorism, realized that they lost control and at the same time they feel that they lost the trust of their people and the world".The rallies for the government support swept over the large cities. This is footage from Aleppo. Many people are holding the Russian flags. The Syrians know perfectly about the contribution made by Russia to the fight against terrorism in their homeland, how it resists the provocations, that chemical weapons were allegedly used in the Eastern Ghouta. The meeting is spontaneous and peaceful. No aggression or provocations. It is rather on the contrary. The music is playing in the square, people are swept away by dances. Many who took to the streets today express specific support to the Syrian army.A resident: "To the victory! This is the morning of victory of the Syrian air-defense forces. This is the morning of victory of our Syrian army in the Ghouta and resistance to the American strikes".A resident: "We condemn the attack on our country. Trump lost, his agents lost and those who ally with them lost too. We say "Long live Assad".No one has driven the people to the streets. The Syrians were endlessly coming to the central squares of the cities. Many are sure, that if this is the only way to draw attention to them, to support Assad, to resist the aggression from the USA, Britain, France, then there will be more such actions.Georgy Podgorny, Vesti.