Who buys produce from Russia?

Russia in FiguresWho buys produce from Russia?Russia's export of food and agricultural raw materials (billions of dollars):2002: 2.82017: 20.7According to Rosstat, 2018 Import and export of food and raw materials (billions of dollars, actual prices):Import:2002: 10.42017: 28.3According to Rosstat and the Russian Ministry of Agriculture, 2018 Import had exceeded export since 1955. By 2020, Russia will become a net exporter again.Export of produce in 2017 (billions of dollars):According to the Russian Border Patrol Service, 2018Cereals : 7.5Frozen fish: 2.1Sunflower oil: 1.8Main importers of the Russian produce in 2017 (billions of dollars):Egypt: 1.8Turkey: 1.8China: 1.8