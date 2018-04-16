Who buys produce from Russia?
Russia in Figures
Who buys produce from Russia?
Russia's export of food and agricultural raw materials (billions of dollars):
2002: 2.8
2017: 20.7
According to Rosstat, 2018 Import and export of food and raw materials (billions of dollars, actual prices):
Import:
2002: 10.4
2017: 28.3
According to Rosstat and the Russian Ministry of Agriculture, 2018 Import had exceeded export since 1955. By 2020, Russia will become a net exporter again.
Export of produce in 2017 (billions of dollars):
According to the Russian Border Patrol Service, 2018
Cereals : 7.5
Frozen fish: 2.1
Sunflower oil: 1.8
Main importers of the Russian produce in 2017 (billions of dollars):
Egypt: 1.8
Turkey: 1.8
China: 1.8