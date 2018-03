19.03.2018

2018-03-19 21:35:31

Top Pundit Mikheev: Why Do We Even Listen to the Liberals? They Only Got 3.5% in the Election

Sergey Mikheev, top political expert:



The first obvious thing is that the opposition's complaining that the government hasn't created conditions that would allow the opposition to win. That's ridiculous. Politics are a battle, a war, a brawl if you put it like this. It's a serious chess game. No one will ever create beneficial conditions for their opponent. It's impossible. That's first. Secondly, liberals still haven't understood that people don't like them. They claim they weren't broadcasted and described enough or described in a negative way or shown in a bad light because they're so sensitive.



Liberals have lost half of their voters. We see that Sobchak + Yavlinsky + Titov have 3.5% During the previous elections, Prokhorov got almost 8%. The current result is two times lower. An extremely negative trend that they refuse to see. But no, we didn't let them, didn't broadcast them, and so on. I believe these people's representation in our informational environment is too broad at least much broader than that 3.5% that they got. They shouldn't be complaining. We're fed up with them being everywhere. Dear liberals, it happens only 3.5% support you but you make it seem as 50%, to say the least. And I'm not even talking about those "liberals", to put it softly having all the money.



And thirdly…



- Well, I wouldn't say they’ve got all the money. Patriots still got some cash. We had a Stalinist and we had comrade Maxim and then we suddenly discover that…



- Well, comrade Maxim got his share.



- What happened…



- Ksenia Sobchak was here and said that the rights of the minority are to be respected. But we do respect the rights of the minority.



- Maybe we should start respecting the rights of the majority?



- Because the minority has all the money. And thirdly, regarding the West, our sincere gratitude goes to all Putin's agents: Donald Trump, Angela Merkel the governments of Poland and Baltic Theresa May, and many others. Those people helped us big time. Thanks to Petro Poroshenko for his Revolution of Dignity and so on. However, it's important to stress that the West still hasn't understood Russia. It's obvious from the way they treat us...