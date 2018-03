27.03.2018

Russia in Numbers: What Kind of World Records Has Russia Made in Its Agricultural Sector?

Which records is Russia setting in the agricultural sector?



Record-breaking grain harvest million tons (According to Rosstat), 2018



USSR — 128

Russia — 131











Russia's grains export million tons per season (According to evaluation and prediction by the International Grains Council), 2018



2015/16 — 34.8

2016/17 — 36.5

2017/18 — 45.1



4th place in the world



2nd place in the world



Countries leading in grains export million tons, 2017/18 season (As predicted by the International Grains Council), 2018



USA — 83.8

Russia — 45.1

Argentina — 41.6



Export of wheat



Russia's export of wheat million tons per season (According to evaluation and prediction by the International Grains Council), 2018



2015/16 — 25.5



2016/17 — 27.8



2017/18 — 35.6



Russia is the world's leader in wheat export