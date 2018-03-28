Vladimir Putin visited the site of the fire today. He put flowers at the emergent memorial by the facade of the burnt-down mall. Afterwards, the President held a meeting.

Vladimir Putin visited the site of the fire today. He put flowers at the emergent memorial by the facade of the burnt-down mall. Afterwards, the President held a meeting.Our special correspondent in Kemerov, Aleksandr Balitsky reports with the details.Air Force One landed in Kemerovo before it was 5.30 AM in Moscow. Vladimir Putin got to work right away, visiting the tragedy's location. He put up flowers by the emergent memorial that was set up by the city residents by the burnt-down mall, where people have been bringing flowers and stuffed toys. They light candles in the victims' memory. Vladimir Putin has also put up flowers. Putin will tell us how Russia grieves with Kemerovo.Here, by the mall, where the rescuers continue to clear the debris, since there are still dead bodies buried beneath, Putin has bowed down and inspected the burnt down building. According to official data, 64 people have died. The President began his meeting in the Kuzbas administration with a minute of silence.Vladimir Putin: "The day before yesterday, on March 25th, a horrible tragedy happened here, in Kemerovo. Dozens of people have died. Before we begin working, I want to say that the whole country grieves with you and the city I want to give my most sincere condolences to the victims' families. I want to pay tribute to the victims with a minute of silence.What is happening? We're not in the middle of a war. It's not an unexpected methane outburst in a mine. People went there to have fun with their kids. We talk about demographics, but we lose so many people. And because of what? All because of some criminal negligence, because of delinquency. How could this have happened? What the reason for all this? What are the consequences?"The President asked some harsh questions. The President got reports from the SES directors, MOH, the investigative committee. Governor Tuleyev also answered the President's questions. There are many versions about of what has happened. However, it's important to get to the bottom of this. Why was this possible in the first place? What were the directors and the owners of the mall building doing?Vladimir Putin: As far as the property owners, they must be here to participate in the work. But, the owners just rented the place out. It's the public authorities who must supervise the work. They must make sure it's done on a proper level. This is the problem because the owners just rent the place out.Aleksandr Bastrykin, the Chairman of the RF Investigative Committee: We'll get to the authorities that have allowed this. I have a list of various renters. 27 of multi-profile organizations that weren't, in fact, supervised by anyone. How do they vend? How do they provide security and safety?Vladimir Putin: Did your people run their background checks? Or was it just once, 2 years ago?Vladimir Puchkov, the RF Minister of Ecclesiastical Affairs: Mr. President of the RF, considering the fact that there were 27 establishments, — which were all small businesses…Vladimir Putin: So what?- ...who've received tax breaks.Vladimir Putin: What does a tax break have to do with anything? I'm asking you about safety, not taxes. Taxes have nothing to do with it.- State Monitoring gave small and medium businesses tax breaks, Mr. President of the RF.Vladimir Putin: Listen, this has nothing to do with the safety issues. Stop talking about tax breaks. Tax breaks have nothing to do with safety. The first feeling I get when they talk about the victims, the dead children is not the desire to cry, but howl. But, after hearing what you had to say, I'm getting different feelings, to be honest.There are many questions about the fire safety here. Turns out the alarm system was faulty, it was turned off specifically during the fire.