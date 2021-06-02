<a href="https://33live.ru/novosti/02-06-2021-smotrite-vesti-vladimir-v-9-utra-kak-proshlo-predvaritelnoe-golosovanie-za-kandidatov-v-gosdumu.html" target="_blank">Смотрите Вести-Владимир в 9 утра: как прошло предварительное голосование за кандидатов в Госдуму?</a> -
[url=https://33live.ru/novosti/02-06-2021-smotrite-vesti-vladimir-v-9-utra-kak-proshlo-predvaritelnoe-golosovanie-za-kandidatov-v-gosdumu.html]Смотрите Вести-Владимир в 9 утра: как прошло предварительное голосование за кандидатов в Госдуму?[/url] -