В Москве завершил работу посол США. Джон Хантсман возвращается домой. Уезжает Ханстман без церемоний: в посольстве и аэропорту никаких мероприятий по поводу его отъезда не предусмотрено. Последние два года работы Хантсмана в Москве были самыми сложными в отношениях Вашингтона и Москвы со времен холодной войны.Своей заслугой с октября 2017 года, когда он прибыл в Москву с верительной грамотой, Хантсман считает то, что удалось сохранить посольство, хотя и в меньшем численном составе, чем прежде, линии связи, которые при его приезде были закрыты. Его целью была стабилизация отношений с Россией. Имя преемника американского после пока неизвестно, сообщает ТАСС.Прощальный пост в Instagram отправила из Москвы жена Хантсмана Мэри Кэй. Она сообщила о завершении их общей миссии."Наше время в России подошло к концу. Это не так элегантно, как закрывающийся занавес в Большом театре, но тем не менее достойно наград за лучшую драматургию!" – написала она.Посмотреть эту публикацию в InstagramThis last message from Moscow, comes from both Jon and me. We have been reminded often during the last couple years of our thirteen letter national motto, E Pluribus Unum — “out of many, one.” No embassy has been more united in the face of historic adversity. Our time in Russia has now come to a close. It’s not as elegant as the closing curtains at Bol’shoy Theater, but worthy of awards for best drama nonetheless! The last two years came with a velocity that will be impossible to process short term and forever difficult to express in words for those who haven’t experienced this unusual world firsthand. Our tour began with the bottom falling out of America’s relationship with Russia — one that has seen only marginal improvements since. We’ll never know how bad things could have been, but for the efforts of many tireless, courageous and dedicated public servants. It was a great honor to lead them. Their acts of devotion will never be forgotten. The embassy came together during one of the most tumultuous periods in diplomatic history. Events played out that will be analyzed and discussed for generations. We witnessed everything from the American flag brought down with the forced closure of one of America’s most important consulates in St Petersburg to the expulsions of dozens of America’s most highly trained diplomats at the depths of bilateral tension. Our struggles to rebuild and reengage with the Russian government and people will remain with us forever. The challenges for America preceded us and will most certainly follow. The death of Jon’s father, and then our little dog Oliver, five beautiful grandchildren being born, a melanoma diagnosis, and two Navy active duty sons only added to the different emotions felt. Through it all, we leave Moscow tomorrow morning before the sun will rise, deeply grateful and fortunate to have served at this time in history. These years and experiences have only given us a greater sense of urgency and duty going forward. We will never forget you @usembru